JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.6 %

JBTM stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 588,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. JBT Marel has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBT Marel

About JBT Marel

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.