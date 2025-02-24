Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.