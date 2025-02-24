J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSW. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $184.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $136.84 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

