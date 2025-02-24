J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,370,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,003,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,977,015,000 after buying an additional 885,041 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 2,899.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after buying an additional 883,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $109.66 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

