J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

