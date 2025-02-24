J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,436,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $297.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

