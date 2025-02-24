J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

ENB stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

