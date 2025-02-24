J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

