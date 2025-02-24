J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,962 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

