J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,720,000 after purchasing an additional 963,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.