Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at $5,994,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 12.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

