iSpecimen Inc. Announces Leadership and Board Restructuring

WOBURN, MA, February 19, 2025 – iSpecimen Inc. announced several key leadership changes on February 19, 2025, as part of a broader effort to strengthen its executive team and board structure. The Company appointed Ms. Katharyn Field as its new President effective immediately. In conjunction with this appointment, Ms. Field resigned from iSpecimen’s Board of Directors, prompting further board realignment.

To fill the vacancy on the Board, the Company named Ms. Siyun Yang as an independent director, effective immediately. In addition to her new directorship, Ms. Yang has been assigned to serve on both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, replacing Ms. Field in those capacities. The Board further restructured its leadership by appointing Mr. Richard Paolone as the new Chair of the Board, a role previously held by Ms. Field. Mr. Robert Bradley Lim will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and remains a member of the Board.

The Company noted that compensation arrangements for Ms. Field in her new role have not been finalized. iSpecimen stated that it intends to disclose the material terms of the President’s compensation in a forthcoming amendment to this 8-K report or in a subsequent filing once the details have been confirmed.

According to management, the changes are expected to support the Company’s ongoing objectives and will not disrupt current operations. The leadership transition is part of iSpecimen’s broader strategy to enhance governance and executive oversight as the business continues to pursue its strategic goals.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

