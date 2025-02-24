iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,494,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $236.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.98 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

