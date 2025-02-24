iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Investment Partners LTD.’s Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,335 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $404.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

