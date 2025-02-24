iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

