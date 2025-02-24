iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 907463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

