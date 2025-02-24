iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.