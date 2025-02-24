iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.