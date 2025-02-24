iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.