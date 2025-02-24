iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after purchasing an additional 671,641 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.