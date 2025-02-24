iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $71.29, with a volume of 41116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $698.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

