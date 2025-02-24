iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.80 and last traded at $98.77, with a volume of 4786034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.