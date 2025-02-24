iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

