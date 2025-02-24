iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Holdings Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTB. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

