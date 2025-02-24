iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

IBIT stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

