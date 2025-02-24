Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 402% compared to the average volume of 1,921 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,411,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,361,904.12. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 1,521,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 753,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 949,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 425,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.73. 863,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.63.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

