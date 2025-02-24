Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.59. 2,887,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,832 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

