Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eversource Energy (ES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES):

2/21/2025 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2025 – Eversource Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2025 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Eversource Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/28/2025 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

ES stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,371. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,180,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,815,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.