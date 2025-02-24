InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces Dividend of $0.08

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of BSCX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 97,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

