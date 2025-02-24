Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 124,767 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GTO stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

