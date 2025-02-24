Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDMO. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,931,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

