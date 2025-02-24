Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

