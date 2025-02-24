Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 53,375 shares.The stock last traded at $50.60 and had previously closed at $50.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $764.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.