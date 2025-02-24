Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 22746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
