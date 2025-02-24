Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1262 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. 167,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

