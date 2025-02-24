Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 498,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 496,084 shares.The stock last traded at $47.48 and had previously closed at $49.45.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.