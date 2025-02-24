Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BSJU stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.86. 34,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
