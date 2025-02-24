Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSJU stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.86. 34,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

