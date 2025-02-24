Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

