Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $23.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.