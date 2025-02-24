Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 549,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,800. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
