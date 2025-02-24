International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

