InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $211.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $218.76.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,260. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

