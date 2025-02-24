Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$211,600.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
TSE RUS opened at C$41.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.90.
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
