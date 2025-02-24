Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$211,600.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$41.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.90.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.21.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

See Also

