Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 76,315 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
