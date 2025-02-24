Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 76,315 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.