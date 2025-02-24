Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,356. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,692,000 after buying an additional 838,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after buying an additional 2,555,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after buying an additional 1,098,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

