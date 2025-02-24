Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 7,531 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 4.7 %

INTA stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 155,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

