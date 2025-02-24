Insider Selling: Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.53), for a total value of £300,000 ($379,650.72).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £9,876.90 ($12,499.24).

Henry Boot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:BOOT opened at GBX 200 ($2.53) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £268.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Boot PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.10).

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

