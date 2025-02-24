Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells 12,821 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $103,080.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,374,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,127,056.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $105,800.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 31,551 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $325,290.81.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 8,049 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $80,811.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $40,834.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 29,641 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $297,002.82.

On Monday, December 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 29,858 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $300,670.06.

Fastly Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $35,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fastly by 11,140.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $7,618,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 801,968 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $7,088,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

