Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,418,000.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

