Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells 266,630 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch sold 266,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$427,674.52.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

