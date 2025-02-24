Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells 266,630 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch sold 266,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$427,674.52.
Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of DSV traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
