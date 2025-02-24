Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$42,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$42,500.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.
- On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.