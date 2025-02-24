Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$42,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$42,500.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.

On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

